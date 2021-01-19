PURSUIT SUSPECT

JACOB WOLFORD

 WRIGHT COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

A pursuit that made its way through Texas County on Monday evening ended near Dawson in eastern Wright County.

Multiple agencies were involved in apprehending the suspect, Jacob Wolford, who led them through Mountain Grove and east to the Cabool and Dunn area in a stolen truck, authorities said.

Wolford later headed west, traveled through near the Plato area before re-entering into Wright County. Spike strips were deployed in several locations before stopping the truck and taking Wolford into custody. He awaits formal charges.

Assisting with the pursuit were the Wright County Sheriff’s Department, Mountain Grove Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Texas County Sheriff’s Department.

