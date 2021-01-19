A pursuit that made its way through Texas County on Monday evening ended near Dawson in eastern Wright County.
Multiple agencies were involved in apprehending the suspect, Jacob Wolford, who led them through Mountain Grove and east to the Cabool and Dunn area in a stolen truck, authorities said.
Wolford later headed west, traveled through near the Plato area before re-entering into Wright County. Spike strips were deployed in several locations before stopping the truck and taking Wolford into custody. He awaits formal charges.
Assisting with the pursuit were the Wright County Sheriff’s Department, Mountain Grove Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Texas County Sheriff’s Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.