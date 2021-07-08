Floki 1

Floki stands on a rock overlooking Israel Ridge, in Pinkham Notch, N.H., Saturday, June 26, 2021.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

A cat has made it to the summit of New Hampshire’s 48 tallest mountains, spending parts of the journey peering out from the comfort of her owner’s backpack.

MEL AND FLOKI

Mel Elam, of North Conway, N.H., carries her cat Floki as they hike along a path toward Middle Carter Mountain, in Bean's Purchase, N.H., Friday, March 19, 2021.

Floki has grown from kitten to cat in the nine months since she and owner Mel Elam, of North Conway, started their journey to the top of the state’s 4,000-footers (1.21 kilometers).

Floki in the backpack

Mel Elam carries her cat Floki in her backpack as they descend Mount Bond, in Lincoln, N.H., Jan. 1, 2021.

Last on their list was Mount Washington — the highest summit in the Northeast at 6,288 feet (1.91 kilometers), which they reached last Saturday.

“We did it!” Elam posted on social media. She chronicled her “Adventures with Floki,” accompanied by photos and video.

Elam adopted Floki from a shelter last year after losing another beloved hiking companion, her dog. A harness is attached to Floki when she’s in the backpack, and she’s on a leash when she walks along a trail. In colder weather, she wore a vest.

“There’s a lot of people who are like, ‘Oh, my gosh. Please tell me that’s not it. What are you going to do next? Pease keep posting. We love following your adventures,’” Elam said. “And I’m like, ‘Oh no, we’re still going to be out there.’”

Elam said she and Floki are considering the “52 With a View,” mountains in New Hampshire with elevations under 4,000 feet and great views.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Floki rests

Floki rests on a rock on Mount Garfield, in Franconia, N.H., at sunset on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

