The Pulaski County Health Center has received notification of the first case of COVID-19 of a Pulaski County resident.
It marks the first case reported in south-central Missouri.
The center said the case appears not to be traveled related.
"We are working with this individual to insure they are following Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines in regarding isolation," it said in a statement.
"Due to the unknowns in this case we are recommending as of March 20, 2020, that all schools, public and private, to remain closed for at least 14 days. We also order that restaurants and bars no longer offer dine-in services. Drive-thru and carryout orders are still permitted," it announced.
The Pulaski County Health Center is working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to conduct an investigation in an effort to identify any individual that may have come in close contact with the positive individual, to monitor them for symptoms and assist in the containment of the virus.
"It is important that every member of the community continue to follow the CDC basic hygiene preventative measures. These measures include: avoiding contact with people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes, proper hand-washing, cleaning frequently used surfaces, and staying home when sick," it said.
