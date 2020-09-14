A second public hearing is slated for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Houston City Hall to consider changes to the community’s planning and zoning document, City Administrator Scott Avery said Monday.
Members of the Houston City Council approved a step in July that will likely lead to a revised planning and zoning document in 2021.
The council earlier approved definitions for zoning in the community, and those recommendations were forwarded to the Houston Planning and Zoning Commission, which is developing maps designing land use in the city. Once completed through a series of work sessions and public meetings, the maps will return to the council for review.
