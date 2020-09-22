Two property owners say they were wrongly targeted for tall grass by the City of Houston.
The discussion came during a meeting of the Houston City Council on Monday where Jack Warkentin and Donnie Wilson, a former councilman, said they were wrongly notified about ditch line grass issues that they allege are the city’s obligation — and not there’s.
Mayor Willy Walker said after the meeting the city is following its existing ordinance that prohibits 18-inch tall grass within 100 feet of any commercial or residential structure.
Walker said the city has been short-handed, wasn’t obligated to maintain it with the ordinance on the books and opened the door that eventually crews might be able to tidy up the private property within the city.
Both property owners said the ditch lines are city issues — not the responsibility of city residents.
Don Romines, another former city councilman, first raised the issue of the city not maintaining ditch lines July 6. Romines said it made the town look unkept, and the city has always taken pride in maintaining them.
In other matters, members:
•Will meet with representatives of the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce to continue hammering out an agreement for services that the chamber provides the city.
•Heard from a consultant on financing the city’s recently completed pool. Kansas City-based Gilmore and Bell, which provides expertise to governmental units, outlined an agreement between the city and Simmons Bank. The firm was hired in March by the city. Under the terms, the city can tap $1.6 million under a lease-purchase agreement at an annual rate of 3.15 percent for five annual payments. The rate then resets using an index after the first five years. Repayment comes from a parks sales tax and a $250,000 grant received by the city. The city’s budget earmarked funds of about $177,000, too.
•Approved the purchase of a leaf vacuum that will be paid by a waste management district. An earlier authorization was for the wrong model.
•Authorized the purchase of $30,987 in fiber optic wiring to deploy the first phase of a high-speed internet system.
•Heard Alderman Kevin Stilley outline the need for a plan that spells out the city’s procedures for handling cases of COVID-19 within its workforce. Stilley said employees should be told when positive cases are confirmed without specific identifiers of who is affected. City Administrator Scott Avery said the city recently began taking temperatures of workers who had been away for illness. Stilley said a clear policy was necessary to maintain essential employees. Mayor Willy Walker said he would not support requirements for masks — if that surfaced — or testing if an employee has symptoms. He called the matter one of personal freedom.
•Received a draft of a revised employee manual.
•Heard that a public hearing to hear comments on the Planning and Zoning Commission’s work to update the city’s zoning document is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 8 at city hall. A previous one wasn’t held because there was not a quorum. Maps outlining zoning will ultimately be returned to the council for review.
•Learned that development of a city budget will start soon.
•Received an update on phase one of a system to deploy automatic reading of electric and water meters. A very small test has uncovered no problems. Additional meters are set for installation later this month. No additional work will be done until data can be examined for a billing cycle.
•Heard that initial customers for the city’s new fiber system should be connected by Dec. 1. That includes 911 Emergency Services, the Houston School District and the City of Houston.
•Learned that the city’s municipal swimming pool has closed after cooler temperatures arrived.
This story was updated at 3:20 p.m. to reflect comments by the mayor.
