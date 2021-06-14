The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A deputy made contact on June 2 with a 64-year-old man who reported that two dogs had come onto his Highway 32 property at Licking and he had fired a gun to scare them away.
The man told the officer he left his house for a short time and when he returned he found that the dogs were back and were near a cage he keeps rabbits in. The man said he scared the dogs away again and then discovered they had bitten the legs off of all the rabbits.
The rabbits later died. The dogs’ owner was to be contacted.
•On June 7, a deputy was conducting paper service duties and attempting to make contact with a man at a Highway MM residence at Mountain Grove.
The officer spoke with a woman there who said the man was her father, but lived in Joplin. As the officer left, he was met by a gray pit bull that bit him on the inside of his leg, near the knee.
The dog’s bite didn’t break skin or damage clothing. The deputy advised the woman that if a report came in regarding the same dog biting someone else, it would be seized per state law. She said she understood.
Texas County Jail admissions
June 8
David Seydlitz – DWI
Charles L. Carr – possession of controlled substance
Benjamin J. Foster – possession of controlled substance, driving while revoked
Joshua Holt – possession of controlled substance
Julie Colvard – sentenced to DOC
Nathan Campbell – stealing
June 9
William Hawkins – possession of controlled substance
Karen D’Agostino – DWI
Michael E. Scranlin – resisting arrest
Jeffery A. Bauer – Cabool PD warrant
June 10
James L. Boyer – non-support
Clayton M. Payne – assault
Jessica M. Mitzel – DWI
Jody E. Spanton – illegal possession of firearm
James E. Coats – DWI, driving while revoked
June 11
Timothy C. Howell – DWI
Joyce A. Felix – possession of controlled substance
Daemeon Lundin – possession of controlled substance
June 12
Maria Santa – driving while revoked
June 13
Timothy Casso – Phelps County warrant
Dustin Rushin – DWI, driving while suspended
David Rodda Jr. – DWI
Jason E. Johnston – probation violation
Justin A. Foster – DWI
