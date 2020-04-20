Progressive Ozark Bank plans to locate a branch in Licking, expanding its footprint to an East Highway 32 location.
Progressive Ozark Bank has entered into an agreement to purchase the location once occupied by Landmark Bank before it was sold to Simmons Bank.
“The decision to move into the Licking market was simple, the community needed banking options and Progressive Ozark Bank is the best fit. We’re a true community bank with local ownership and leadership,” said Cynthia Ramsey, branch manager at Houston. “Our loan decisions are made here, not in some big city or someplace out of state. Our shareholders live here. When our board makes a decision about a product or service, they know the people it impacts because they’ll see them at the store.”
The Licking building will be remodeled and new signage added prior to the scheduled mid-summer opening.
“Obviously, the residents of Licking will benefit by having improved banking options right in town, but our existing customers will benefit as well. Opening this branch will mean an additional ATM all Progressive customers can access without fees,” Ramsey said. “So, if folks are traveling north over the summer and forget to grab cash when they leave Houston, they can make a quick detour and be set.”
Progressive, which is headquartered in Salem, has additional branches at Mountain Grove, Hartville and Mansfield opening in September 2020.
A decision on management of the Licking branch is expected in May. Staffing the branch will follow with the more open positions posted on its website.
“We’re excited to bring employment back to Licking that were previously lost,” Ramsey said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.