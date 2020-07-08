Progressive Ozark Bank announced the staff for its Licking branch, set to open in just a matter of days.
Mattie Buckner will act as branch retail supervisor. The personal banker team consists of Dana Lewis, Leann Hamilton and Jessica Guajardo.
Jason Stone, vice president and manager for the new Highway 32 branch, said the hiring process was challenging.
“We had a number of excellent candidates,” Stone said, “but I am confident we have put together a team that is committed to quality customer service and supporting the community of Licking.”
The bank is anticipating a soft open in the early days of July with a grand opening planned July 17.
“We are eager to welcome customers into the new location,” said CEO Kara Huitt. “It is our hope that we can truly be a resource for Licking families and businesses.”
Progressive Ozark Bank is a locally owned bank with five locations in Dent, Texas and Wright counties. An additional branch is slated to open in Mansfield later this year.
