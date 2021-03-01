The City of Houston announced Monday that the Missouri Housing Development Commission is offering two unique programs to help Missourians struggling with their current rental and utility payment.

The federal government's money from the Cares Act and the Emergency Rental Assistance program will allow landlords in the first program and tenants in the second program to receive funds for their rental payments, electrical payments and even their internet bills, said Rob Harrington, director of economic development.

Residents can access both at https://www.mohousingresources.com/, and tenants going to the site will select the SAFHR program and start the application process via the website.

Persons can also call 833-541-1599 with any questions.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments