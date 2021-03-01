The City of Houston announced Monday that the Missouri Housing Development Commission is offering two unique programs to help Missourians struggling with their current rental and utility payment.
The federal government's money from the Cares Act and the Emergency Rental Assistance program will allow landlords in the first program and tenants in the second program to receive funds for their rental payments, electrical payments and even their internet bills, said Rob Harrington, director of economic development.
Residents can access both at https://www.mohousingresources.com/, and tenants going to the site will select the SAFHR program and start the application process via the website.
Persons can also call 833-541-1599 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.