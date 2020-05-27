Candidates for a vacant seat on Texas County Memorial Hospital's five-member board of trustees share information and answer questions.
GEORGE SHOLTZ
Tell us a little about yourself:
I am a simple man. I believe that God as allowed me to live and raise my family in the best part of the best state, of the best country in the world. I have been called an Activist and an Agitator, which I am proud to wear them labels. I believe that as a Community /State / Nation, we are losing our moral compass. We are, on purpose, encouraging folks to be dependent on the government which is voluntary enslavement. My background, first and foremost is a believer in Christ, believer in Family and believer in Country. I have served in the Military and I have sacrificed for our Country.
I am not plagued, as some are, thinking that I am better than someone else. I am proud that I did graduate the 6th grade. And I am willing to fight for the folks of our area, which I have done all the way to the Missouri Supreme Court (in fighting against the TCMH CID tax issue).
Why are you seeking the five-year term that will appear on the June 2 municipal ballot?
I want to see a change in how TCMH operates in relationship to transparency, and the willingness to actually work with Texas County. TCMH is extremely important to our area, but it is not the only thing that is important. We the People are equally important, if not more so. People from all aspects of our community, not just those that play golf.
I want to see a county hospital that is part of our community not the head of our community.
What role should the board exercise in the operation of the hospital and clinics in the county?
Trustee board members are the voice of the community, not subject matter experts. Board members are there to give balance to the decisions and direction of whatever board they serve on.
Describe your vision for the county-owned hospital and clinics it operates:
Regain the cooperation of the County. Work with the elected officials of the county and operate as the name implies (County Owned).
Since its construction, the hospital has been governed by dozens of individuals. What qualities do you possess that will help navigate during a difficult time for healthcare in our country?
Willingness to study the situation and ask the correct questions.
Anything else?
Since I have been involved with local politics and issues, I have seen how TCMH will attempt to bully the community. They have manipulated the City of Houston with the CID tax issue. They told the city it would be a 5 year tax then they changed it to a 10 year tax. They should be working with the elected officials of our county to provide services for the County Jail but yet they are not, (several thousand County tax dollars which should be staying in the county, which is leaving the county).
TCMH will apply the label of county hospital when it serves their purpose but when it does not they claim otherwise. When the TCMH CID tax issue passed they did not claim that the county owned the property (which makes them the county-owned hospital). If you want things to stay the same then please vote for someone else.
If you want the decisions of TCMH to be for the people of the county and known by the people of the county then I am happy to work toward that end.
STEVE PIERCE
Tell us a little about yourself:
Born in Houston, Mo., in 1967, my parents are Billy and Carrie Pierce of the Fairview community. I have been married to Diane (Keeney) for the past 31 years. Diane’s parents were the late I.C. “Doc” and Margaret Keeney, Doc was a long time veterinarian in the county. We have two children, Kirk and Sarah.
I grew up on the western side of Texas County in the Fairview community, where five generations of the Pierce family resided and still do today. My parents, along with my brother Vince and wife Milissa Pierce, have operated a scrap metal business there for almost 60 years. My sister Charity who taught English for 12 years and husband Calvin, who has been a driver for UPS for over 20 years, live in the Arroll community of southeastern Texas County.
I graduated Houston High School in 1985, and spent 10 years in the U.S. Air Force as a Nuclear Weapons Specialist and recruiter.
I have owned and operated a small business (Online Metal Supply), along with my family and several great employees, for the past 20 years in Houston.
Why are you seeking the five-year term that will appear on the June 2 municipal ballot?
My decision to run as a write-in candidate is motivated by my concern for this community and the critical decisions this position is called upon to make. It is a time for transparency in all levels of government and all public entities. Nevermore has this been true than today’s atmosphere. We need problem solvers in positions where difficult decisions have to be made.
What role should the board exercise in the operation of the hospital and clinics in the county?
The board of trustees should be responsible for attracting and monitoring effective administrative personnel and help with attracting and retaining quality medical professionals. Also they should ensure the hospital is providing the best quality care for Texas County residents. One of the main duties is that they should be overseeing the financial well-being of the hospital, this would include balancing services provided with the cost effectiveness of those services. Lastly they should be available to the residents of Texas County, as a representative of the hospital, to hear and address concerns of the citizens.
Describe your vision for the county-owned hospital and clinics it operates:
My vision for TCMH would be to get the hospital on stable financial ground, while retaining the quality professional doctors, nurses, administration and other personnel. This is a long term plan. There must be a plan of action put into place today and followed to get there in the future. TCMH should and can be the premiere healthcare provider for this area, but we MUST maintain quality people for this to happen.
Since its construction, the hospital has been governed by dozens of individuals. What qualities do you possess that will help navigate during a difficult time for healthcare in our country?
My experiences, as a Nuclear Weapons Specialist in the USAF, gives me definite attention to the small details that others often overlook, but these can make the huge difference. As a small business owner, it will help me make solid financial and personnel decisions to benefit the residents of Texas County and the hospital. I understand the importance of quality employees and retaining them. Our healthcare in Texas County will be as only as good as the personnel we have and can retain to fill the healthcare needs for our citizens.
Anything else?
This election is really not about myself, but really for the future of Texas County. The economic impact of TCMH for our county is very important. The services provided by the hospital looms even larger. We need to continue to build on both. It seems that our county entities are separated from each other, from county government, hospital and cities. I would work to get ALL to meet, settle differences and have one goal in mind, which would be the advancement of all services provided by these organizations in the county. We do not need more turmoil, but need to work together for a common goal for the good of Texas County.
GINA UMFLEET
A written statement from Umfleet, whose name is on the ballot: “I appreciate everyone who would support me, to give that support to Steve Pierce.”
