The number of South Central Correctional Center employee COVID-19 cases are up, while inmate figures are down, according to a report Friday from the Missouri Department of Corrections.
There are 21 positive employees (up six from Sept. 30) and one recovered at the prison at Licking.
Inmates positive numbers stood at 25 (down six from Sept. 30), while nine recovered.
FOLLOW THE DATA: https://doc.mo.gov/media-center/newsroom/covid-19/data
