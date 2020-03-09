Texas County is participating today in the presidential primary in Missouri.
Texas County voters have 33 candidates from which to nominate for president.
Democrats lead with 22 individual candidates; Republicans have five; Green Party, three; Constitution Party, two; and there is one Libertarian Party candidate.
In 2016, about 42 percent of the county’s registered voters cast ballots.
DEMOCRATS
In addition to the well-known and lesser-known names running for the Democratic nomination, there are several candidates most voters may have never heard of, some who have already dropped out of the race and others who were not on primary ballots in other states.
In all, there are 22 candidates on the Missouri ballot, including Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer, Tulsi Gabbard, Leonard Steinman, Cory Booker, Joseph Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Velma Steinman, Henry Hewes, Andrew Yang, Roque De La Fuente, John Delaney, Julian Castro, Deval Patrick, Marianne Williamson, Michael Bennet, Michael Bloomberg, Steve Burke, Robby Wells and William Haas.
In 2016, Bernie Sanders garnered 666 votes and Hillary Clinton had 603 in the county.
REPUBLICANS
There are five men on the Republican primary ballot in Texas County in 2020, including Donald Trump, Bob Ely, Bill Weld, Joe Walsh and Matthew John Matern.
In 2016 the Republican field was much more crowded with nine candidates, most of whom were well-known politicians, including four former governors, and four current or former senators.
Donald Trump had 2,659 votes in the county, while Ted Cruz had 1,968. Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich collected 241 votes and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio received 178.
LIBERTARIAN
Jacob Hornberger is the lone Libertarian Party candidate on the 2020 ballots compared to a field of five in 2016.
GREEN
The Green Party has three candidates on the March 10 primary ballot, including Howie Hawkins, Dario Hunter and David Rolde.
CONSTITUTION
Don Grundmann and Don Blankenship are running for president as Constitution Party candidates in 2020.
