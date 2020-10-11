Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation is preparing for the first-ever, online auction from Tuesday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Nov. 8. The foundation is it to raise funds to benefit TCMH Hospice of Care in place of the annual chili cook off that was cancelled due to the pandemic.
The list of items up for bid during the auction is still growing, but will include a handcrafted computer table with a mulberry natural edge top, four equal quarters of a whole beef, custom fine-metal art piece, a handmade quilt, 24-gun Liberty Safe, YETI cooler package, gift cards and many other unique items.
Jay Gentry, healthcare foundation director, is overseeing the online auction event.
Corporate underwriters for the event are Progressive Ozark Bank, Ozark Independent Living and Associated Purchasing Services.
Gentry said Progressive Ozark Bank has supported the chili cook event for the last 13 years.
“Starting with our first cook off in 2007, Progressive Ozark Bank stepped up in a big way to help kick things off,” Gentry said. “They have continued to support the event each year, and we are truly grateful for their understanding of what Hospice of Care means to the community.”
“Hospice of Care has a long tradition and a well-known reputation for providing physical, mental and spiritual care for terminally ill patients and their family members in the area regardless of their ability to pay for the services,” Gentry said. “Many people look forward to annual hospice fundraising because it gives them a way to give back to a charity that has benefited them, their family or friends.”
Hospice of Care provides end of life care for patients and their families regardless of a patient’s ability to pay for the service. If insurance coverage is not available, Hospice of Care may use online auction funds to purchase medications in addition to providing care at no charge. Hospice of Care also uses funds raised to provide palliative care training and materials for patients and the family and friends of hospice patients.
Last year, the Chili Cook Off event raised more than $62,000 for Hospice of Care, well above the set goal.
“Even though the cook off was cancelled this year, the need to raise vital funds to help support Hospice of Care still exists. We hope to raise $15,000 with the online auction event,” Gentry said, noting that the proceeds raised remain in Texas County to benefit area residents.
Information about the online auction can be found on the foundation’s website at www.tcmhfoundation.org.
For more information about a sponsorship or to give a gift in support of the online auction, contact the TCMH Healthcare Foundation at 417- 967-1377.
