Due to increased COVID-19 infections, the Prayer Zone Challenge event set for Sunday (tonight) at Hiett Gymnasium has been canceled.
 
Instead, it will be held online beginning at 6 p.m. The Houston Ministerial Alliance is the sponsor. Here is the link to participate in the live stream. 
 
Leon Slape, a retired educator, and local ministers will lead in prayer for Texas County schools. 

