The Houston Ministerial Alliance will hold a prayer event Sunday, Nov. 1, at Lone Star Plaza at First and Pine streets in Houston.
“One Voice Praying for Our Nation” is 3 to 4 p.m.
Updated: October 26, 2020 @ 1:20 pm
