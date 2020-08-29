A thunderstorm that rolled through southwest Texas County at mid-day Saturday caused some structure damage, downed trees and limbs and disrupted electrical service.
At about 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Intercounty Electric Cooperative reported more than 600 without power. That included 629 in Texas County and 25 in Wright County.
At Cabool, city electrical crews were working, and a survey of the area showed some trees and branches displaced.
