A thunderstorm that rolled through southwest Texas County at mid-day Saturday caused some structure damage, downed trees and limbs and disrupted electrical service. 

At about 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Intercounty Electric Cooperative reported more than 600 without power. That included 629 in Texas County and 25 in Wright County.

At Cabool, city electrical crews were working, and a survey of the area showed some trees and branches displaced.

