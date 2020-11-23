The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Sunday that Texas County’s positivity rate stood at 24.3 percent.
That measures the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests conducted over a seven-day period. In Missouri, the figure is 20.4 percent.
In the last seven days, there have been 46 COVID-19 cases in the county, the state reported.
