The Licking School District said it has been told a staff member who attended meetings Tuesday and Wednesday has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Licking School District announced Wednesday that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. 

TCMH Clinic in Licking confirmed a new case of COVID-19 affecting a staff member who attended staff meetings August 18 and 19. The district is directly contacting staff members who may have had a possible exposure to COVID-19. Texas County Health Department will be completing contact tracing and notifying individuals who need to isolate or quarantine.

The district said it would continue to monitor the situation and take preventative measures to ensure safety. Its board is holding a meeting this evening.

