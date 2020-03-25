WRIGHT COUNTY CASE

The Wright County Health Department announced this afternoon a positive case at Mansfield. 

Wright County Health Department Administrator Tracy Hardcastle announced Wednesday afternoon a first positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wright County.

She said the case was not travel-related and the patient, a female in her 50s, resides in the Mansfield area. She is quarantined at her home.

In a press release, she said the health department's staff are "working in coordination with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to determine any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed. If there were any, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms."

