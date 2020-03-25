Wright County Health Department Administrator Tracy Hardcastle announced Wednesday afternoon a first positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wright County.
She said the case was not travel-related and the patient, a female in her 50s, resides in the Mansfield area. She is quarantined at her home.
In a press release, she said the health department's staff are "working in coordination with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to determine any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed. If there were any, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.