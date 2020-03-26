The Carter County Health Department has confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 there.
The patient was brought by EMS to Mercy St. Francis Hospital in Mountain View, where our co-workers followed the appropriate CDC protocols when the patient arrived to eliminate any risk of exposure to co-workers and patients.
All co-workers who interacted with the patient or cleaned the patient treatment area have been notified and are not subject to quarantine. No other visitors, patients or co-workers encountered the patient.
“Mercy St. Francis Hospital continues to be here to serve our patients as we have been since 1956,” said Cindy Weatherford, administrator of Mercy St. Francis Hospital. “Our doors continue to be open for you and your medical needs, and it’s a privilege to serve our community during this pandemic.”
Limitations are in place regarding visitors.
