A boil water advisory is in effect for Texas County Public Water Supply District #3 for Highway 17 south from Houston city limits to Ridge Road and east on Ridge Road from Highway 17 for two miles including Westview Road. 

Low water pressure is expected due to repairs on the main line.  The order will remain in effect until sample results indicate no bacterial contamination is present. 

For more information call the office at 417-967-2129 or DNR Public Drinking Water Branch at 573-751-5331.  

