A portion of the City of Houston lost electricity Saturday afternoon.
At about 3:10 p.m., the city said lines were down near the Texas County Justice Center. The outage began early in the afternoon.
"Currently, there are live wires on the ground in the vicinity of the Justice Center. We ask that all individuals please avoid this area while our electric crews fix this. We are working hard to get this resolved in a timely fashion and will notify the community as this progresses," according to a statement.
