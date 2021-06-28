The Houston City Council will be asked to consider changes to the operation of the Houston Parks and Recreation Committee and make several improvements to insure safety at the Houston Municipal Swimming Pool.
During a three-hour meeting three members of a Houston City Council committee and later the park board met Wednesday to discuss several recent changes made at the pool and a near drowning on June 26.
The gathering came two days after a Houston City Council meeting — which was attended mainly by members of the park board who complained about the elimination of a break time for swimmers and no communication between the two bodies.
Kevin Stilley, chairman of the council’s parks and public grounds committee, said the purpose of the meeting was to gather information to make recommendations to the full council. Angie Gettys, Stilley’s council colleague, told those gathered the council earlier heard the pool, which opened for its first full season in May, had undergone several changes. Those included an alteration in break times for swimmers, lifeguard training moved from Red Cross to StarGuard to save funds through the city’s insurance carrier and the park board was unaware of any of the changes.
The break times for swimmers were reinstituted after the council was presented information. Some of those gathering dismissed that the elimination of hourly breaks had contributed to tragedy of a 7-year-old boy nearly drowning.
“What happened on Saturday was disgusting. They (lifeguards) weren’t prepared, they weren’t dressed, they didn’t have floatation devices, they weren’t wearing their fanny packs, they were talking to their friends, they were playing around and they were not paying attention to the children. That is what happened on Saturday,” said Veronica Douglas, the boy’s aunt.
Another attendee questioned Stilley’s willingness to learn from the incident. “Do you understand that? I feel like you’ve already made up your mind what is going to make the pool better,” said Carla Walker.
Other allegations surfaced and Stilley termed the matter hearsay and threatened to remove some from the meeting.
Stilley told those gathered that through any failures that the council uncovers it would work to make the situation better.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Here are key takeaways from both meetings:
•Installation of cameras will occur. Poor internet access has delayed the matter.
•Parks director Stetson Evetts said an accumulation of many things had affected the pool operation, which is overseen by three managers. He noted four new lifeguards have been trained and passed testing, but noted the pressures are high because of the activity at the pool and finding lifeguards is a national problem. Other added stresses included, he said, swim lessons, daycares that attended, summer school and children coming from other communities.
All while facing several challenges, said a park board member, the body had no communication with the city. The member, Jennifer Shelton, said she talked to park board president Brad Evans, who visited with the City Administrator Scott Avery and she was told by text by the administrator that was not within the board’s duties under city ordinance that outlines soccer, baseball and basketball. The park board receives no financial data.
•More professional training of lifeguards will occur, including in-service workshops and additional mock rescue training.
•A review of communication between the park board and the city, including how other cities handle their interaction between the two. Stilley said the city had not seen any minutes of park board meetings. A review of the makeup of the board and including whether city employees should have a role on the board and whether a council member be engaged for attendance. He noted it was difficult to get local residents to participate and some non-residents currently comprise membership.
•More open communication between city employees and city leaders. “Nobody should ever feel like that if they are going to get into trouble for getting in the position of being fired or losing their job because they have talked to somebody or reported something to somebody that they thing is wrong,” said Stilley.
•A look at whether supplemental oxygen should be on-site.
•Whether swim tests should be implemented to determine skills levels for portions of the pool and enforcement of children 11 and under being accompanied by an adult.
•Employment of an assistant director to report to Evetts, whose responsibilities are already extensive. The park board is concerned about Evetts’ workload.
•A recommendation to run the pool from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. every day except Tuesday. (A reduction of an hour)
•The park board will paint a front door to a lighter color because of complaints of extreme heat when touched at the pool. The cost of a canopy also will be examined.
