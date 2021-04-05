The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•James L. Briggs, 38, of 22707 Pike Lane at Hartshorn, was issued a citation for resisting arrest by fleeing on March 31.
An officer cited Briggs after observing him standing by a trash receptacle at Subway shortly after the store closed. The officer made contact with him and a computer check revealed an active Howell County warrant.
When Briggs was advised of the warrant, he ran away. He was soon apprehended on First Street and taken to jail.
•Jennifer S. Lane, 33, of 315 W. Chestnut St. in Houston, was cited for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting from Millstone Market on March 26.
•Carl E. Hutsell, 25, of 501 Broadway St. in Houston, was issued a citation for fourth-degree domestic assault after allegedly assaulting a 26-year-old woman on March 31.
•An officer responded March 30 to a report of a man in a wheelchair at Walmart who was waving a gun and using it to point at items.
The officer made contact with the man, a 71-year-old Houston resident, and found that he did have a .22-caliber revolver with him. The gun was seized from the man, and the officer asked him what he had been doing.
The man reportedly said he had been showing the pistol to customers and telling them to get a firearm. An employee told the officer the man had also used the gun to point at items on shelves that he wished to purchase and needed help getting.
The officer observed surveillance video that reportedly showed the man point the gun toward a man near the vision center. People who the man encountered in the store were questioned and officers were reportedly told the man had pointed the gun at a woman and stated he intended to shoot people, indicating he wished to “put six bullets in someone’s head, liver and lungs.”
The man was banned from all Walmart properties and the man was released to another man who was to take him back to his Highway B residence.
A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against the man of making a terroristic threat, second-degree assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.
•Kara E. Runge, 30, of 1205 Briarwood Drive in Houston, was issued a citation for driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 8:55 a.m. March 28.
An officer cited Runge after observing a silver Hyundai Elantra moving erratically on the roadway and making contact with the driver in the McDonald’s parking lot. She was taken to the Texas County Jail where she was fingerprinted and released to a sober driver.
