A 10-page report police issued last week gives a glimpse of the dysfunction within Texas County government.
The investigation led to an assault charge filed June 28 against Texas County Clerk Laura Crowley.
The Houston Police Department said it spoke with the alleged victim and four different witnesses — two then county clerk employees, another county officeholder and a telephone vendor — who were in the office on June 1 when the alleged victim, a 15-year county employee, said she was grabbed by the left arm and shirt sleeve by her boss. All gave the same account except for a bookkeeper for Crowley’s office who said there was never any violence encountered “other than insubordination and aggression by (the victim).” Crowley declined to give a statement to Houston police last Monday when she arrived at the police station with the bookkeeper.
The incident occurred after a meeting between Crowley, the bookkeeper who handles human resource matters and the alleged victim. The witnesses said they heard yelling early that morning and saw the alleged victim exit the office with Crowley following her. That’s when they say they witnessed the incident.
The meeting was called because Crowley thought the employee had given some county records to at least two elected officials, Houston police were told. It is not clear what that information contains.
Since the incident in the clerk’s office, two employees — the alleged victim and a deputy clerk — were transferred to other positions in county government. Earlier, Crowley told the county commission that she would no longer take minutes of its meetings and threatened to file suit for harassment. Another county employee, chief deputy Darrell Sillyman for the collector-treasurer, said he is departing his job because he is discouraged about the inability to do his work efficiently. Minutes released from the commission over the last several weeks show the three-member body continually handling complaints from some officeholders. During its June 23-24 session, the commission held discussions with the county clerk about employee correspondence sent without its approval. The letter alleges a potential serious breach of employee data, workers reported.
