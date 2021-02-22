The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Colleen T. Turner, 62, of 107 Wyn St. in Houston, was cited on Feb. 13 for driving without a valid license.

•Katelynn M. Parrish, 20, of 210 N. Cedar St. in Licking, was issued a citation for driving with a suspended license on Feb. 10.

•Taylor N. Sullins, 20, of 105 Sugar Maple Drive in Houston, was cited on Feb. 16 for failing to stop at a posted stop sign.

