•Joshua D. Corman, 23, of Edgar Springs, was issued a citation for failure to yield after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 63 at Taco Bell at about 12:30 p.m. Dec. 11.

•Anthony C. White, 35, of 16464 Forrest Drive in Houston, was arrested Dec. 11 for having an active Wright County warrant for a probation violation.

An officer made the arrest at Walmart after being advised White was there. He was taken to the Texas County Jail.

