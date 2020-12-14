The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Joshua D. Corman, 23, of Edgar Springs, was issued a citation for failure to yield after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 63 at Taco Bell at about 12:30 p.m. Dec. 11.
•Anthony C. White, 35, of 16464 Forrest Drive in Houston, was arrested Dec. 11 for having an active Wright County warrant for a probation violation.
An officer made the arrest at Walmart after being advised White was there. He was taken to the Texas County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.