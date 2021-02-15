The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Stephen L. Ricketts, 32, of 16078 Hog Creek Road in Houston, was issued a citation for public peace disturbance after allegedly threatening people at Casey’s General Store on U.S. 63 at about 9:15 p.m. Jan. 28.
•Katelynn Parrish, 20, of 210 N. Cedar St. at Licking, was cited for driving with a suspended license on Feb. 10.
•An officer was dispatched at about 1:55 p.m. Jan. 28 regarding a report of a stolen vehicle at a Second Street residence.
A 71-year-old woman there told the officer she had gone outside to get her mail and noticed that her gray Chevrolet Aveo was no longer in the driveway where she had left it. There are no suspects and investigation is ongoing.
