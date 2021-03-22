An alleged intoxicated woman from Licking was arrested Sunday night after her vehicle forced a patrol car to swerve to avoid a head-on collision, authorities said.
Margaret Gleason, 59, was the driver, said Police Chief Patrick Burton. Gleason's Chevrolet Cavalier veered into the northbound lane, and the officer activated the car's emergency lights and sirens before he swerved to avoid a collision. Contact was still made with the Licking patrol car — extending the length of the driver's side. No injuries occurred.
Burton said the suspect's car continued to travel southbound on Main Street, narrowly missing several oncoming vehicles. The vehicle eventually came to a stop in the middle of the roadway.
Charges are sought of DWI - chronic offender, careless and imprudent driving and leaving the scene of an accident. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested with the investigation.
