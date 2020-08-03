CHINESE SEEDS

A package of "Chinese seeds" that was turned into the Houston Police Department. Authorities recommend not opening the packages.

People around the U.S. are receiving unsolicited packages of seeds from China, and many people are wondering what to do about it.

Houston Police Department Chief Tim Ceplina said authorities don’t believe there’s a danger involved, but it’s illegal to mail seeds internationally without a permit.

“We don’t believe there’s a chemical attack going on or anything like that,” Ceplina said. “But don’t open the package and don’t plant the seeds.”

The Missouri Department of Agriculture reported that the packages were typically labeled as jewelry (specifically stud earrings, bracelets and other accessories).

Ceplina said there have been multiple reports of local residents receiving “Chinese seeds.” He said anyone who receives a package of the seeds can bring the package and the mailer that came with it to the HPD station at Houston City Hall, or send them to: USDA (attention Mike Brown), 1715 Southridge Drive, Jefferson City, Mo., 65109.

For more information, call the HPD at 417-967-3348.

