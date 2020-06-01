The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Melanie A. Scheets, 20, of 529 W. Mill St., Apt. 2, in Houston, was cited for driving with an expired license on May 24.
•Erik D. Corman, 38, of 402 N. Second St. in Houston, was arrested May 27 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for resisting arrest.
An officer who knew of the warrant made the arrest at Cornman’s residence. He was taken to jail and held without bond on the capias warrant.
•An officer on May 13 investigated a report of a 30-year-old Houston man attempting to cash a suspicious check for more than $500 at a pawn shop in downtown Houston. A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking a forgery charge against the man.
•On May 15, an officer investigated an incident at a Dewey Street residence involving a 29-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man.
A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking a charge against the man of second-degree domestic assault.
•On May 19, an officer responded to a report of an overdose at a Grand Avenue residence.
The officer reported that at about 1:10 a.m., 911 had received a call about an unresponsive 33-year-old man. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the man, who was then responsive because someone else had administered nasal spray, Narcan, which is used in drug overdose cases. He was asked what he had taken, but wouldn’t answer.
When an ambulance arrived, a paramedic asked the same question and the man said, “heroin.” He reportedly refused to taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.
An officer responded to the same location for the same reason at about 3:45 a.m. May 22. This time the man was taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital.
