Play resumes Friday for the Houston Baseball Wood Bat Tournament after rain the previous day.

Houston takes on Licking at 4 p.m. Cuba plays Mountain Grove at 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Mountain Grove plays Houston at 11 a.m. Licking opposes Cuba at 1:30 p.m. 

