A 17-year-old boy was injured Monday morning in an accident at Plato.

Sgt. Dale Pounds of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2003 Honda Pilot driven by Christopher L. Patterson, 17, backed into the path of a 2007 Dodge Charger operated by a 16-year-old juvenile. 

Patterson, who had moderate injuries after the accident on Austin Lane, was taken by private vehicle to a Fort Leonard Wood hospital.

Both vehicles had moderate damage.

