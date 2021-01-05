A Plato teenager was injured Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Pulaski County.
Troopers said a southbound 2000 BMW 740 IL driven by Jaylin D. Bigelow-Craddock, 17, crossed the center of Highway AW, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver had minor injuries and was taken to General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital. Bigelow-Craddock was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle had moderate injuries.
