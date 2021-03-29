The Plato School’s Playground Safety & Accessibility Project will provide a safe, accessible area for the PreK-12th grade students’ playground. About 1,750 square feet of pour-in-place safety surfacing will be installed in the current playground, replacing the outdated wood chips. The new surfacing will connect with the sidewalk to increase accessibility for all students and will protect students from falls, said Dr. Kim Hawk, superintendent, of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources grant.
The pour-in-place surfacing will also save on maintenance costs incurred annually to replenish the existing wood chips.
The pour-in-place material will be made using 100 percent scrap tires from Missouri that would otherwise be destined for the landfill. This project will be used as a real-life example to support recycling lessons currently being implemented within science classes.
