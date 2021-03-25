The Plato School District is the winner of a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Department of Defense’s Education Activity.
The program is designed to aid 1.1 million military-connected students who attend public schools and to leverage partnerships with school districts to influence successful outcomes for military-connected students.
Under the National Defense Authorization Act of 2008, the program benefits districts who teach students in military families. Plato is situated at the back gate of the sprawling Fort Leonard Wood installation.
Plato landed participation in the program that supports research-based strategies that enhance student achievement and eases the challenges that the military children face due to their parent’s military service.
Since 2009, there have been more than 475 grants awarded, totaling more than $522 million. The goal is to improve student achievement, increase professional development for teachers and enhance social and emotional support.
At Plato, the current project director is Kriste Crocker. Linda Meckem will become project director for the next school year.
Here’s how it will work at Plato: The district will focus on the basic health needs required to implement STEM education – Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. Individual and small groups will tackle lessons based on social and emotional learning needs. This will be coupled with an active learning classroom designed to build a solid foundation.
From there, project-based curriculum and increased technology integration will launch. Professional development will be implemented in the district. A bootcamp is planned for the start of the next school year, where teachers will learn social and emotional learning, as well as absorb how to implement project-based learning content. Technology integration within classrooms will be introduced, as well as virtual and off-campus learning opportunities.
ABOUT THE INSTRUCTION
The U.S. Department of Defense grant was created with the goal of implementing both eMINTS and Project Lead the Way learning.
•eMINTS is an educational program designed to train educators. The goals focus on technology in the classroom, as well as social interaction and student research. Its roots started in Missouri.
•Project Lead the Way develops STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) learning. There are 43 interdisciplinary modules that task students in a variety of activities, projects and problems.
The district also plans to implement two Project Lead the Way programs: Medical detectives and biomedical courses at the middle school and high school levels.
Much of the funding will be used to buy kits to teach various courses in kindergarten through twelfth grades.
Funds so far have been used to train an instructor who will work with teachers on implementation. The district also was able to purchase 135 Chromebooks to phase out older models. Other computer purchases are planned.
