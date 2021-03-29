The Plato School’s Outdoor Living project will transform the school campus through the addition of 27 benches and 26 picnic tables (including handicap accessible tables). 

The benches, picnic tables and handicap accessible tables will promote an inclusive, outdoor learning environment, said Dr. Kim Hawk, superintendent, of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources grant.

Multiple outdoor classroom areas and outdoor lunch areas will be established  throughout the campus that serves students from ages PreK through 12th grade.  

All benches and tables will be made using more than 40 percent scrap tires from Missouri that would otherwise be destined for the landfill. 

This project will be used as a real-life example to support recycling lessons currently being implemented within science classes, she said.

