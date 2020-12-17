ACCIDENT

Two Plato residents were injured in a 6:05 p.m. crash Dec. 16 in Howard County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers said two westbound vehicles were traveling westbound on U.S. 40 when a 2005 Suzuki XL7 driven by Daniel L. Curtis, 64, of Plato, attempted to turn around in the middle of the roadway and was struck on the left side by a 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 operated by Thomas C. Schell, 59, of Boonville. 

The Curtises, which included Nadra S. Curtis, 71, of Plato, were taken by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia. He had serious injuries; her's were deemed moderate. The other driver had moderate injuries, and he taken to University Hospital. 

They were all wearing a seat belt. The Dodge had moderate damage. The other vehicle was totaled, the patrol said. 

