Two Plato residents were injured Wednesday night in a crash in Howard County.
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers said two westbound vehicles were traveling westbound on U.S. 40 when a 2005 Suzuki XL7 driven by Daniel L. Curtis, 64, of Plato, attempted to turn around in the middle of the roadway and was struck on the left side by a 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 operated by Thomas C. Schell, 59, of Boonville.
The Curtises, which included Nadra S. Curtis, 71, of Plato, were taken by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia. He had serious injuries; her's were deemed moderate. The other driver had moderate injuries, and he taken to University Hospital.
They were all wearing a seat belt. The Dodge had moderate damage. The other vehicle was totaled, the patrol said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.