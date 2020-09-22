A Plato man was injured early Monday after driving off Highway AW in Pulaski County and striking a tree.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said William E. Hancock, 28, refused treatment after his 1998 Jeep Cherokee was totaled at about midnight 15 miles south of St. Robert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.