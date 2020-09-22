A Plato man was injured early Monday after driving off Highway AW in Pulaski County and striking a tree. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said William E. Hancock, 28, refused treatment after his 1998 Jeep Cherokee was totaled at about midnight 15 miles south of St. Robert. 

