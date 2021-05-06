JOHHNY R. BERRY

JOHHNY R. BERRY

 TEXAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

After a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation on Monday, a Plato man is charged with a felony gun possession offense.

Johnny R. Berry, 66, of 14429 Highway AW, Apt. C, at Plato, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm – dangerous felon (a class C felony).

According to a deputy’s report, the officer responded to Berry’s residence regarding a suspicious circumstances call. While investigating, the deputy reportedly found three guns in the apartment.

Berry’s criminal history reportedly showed activity in four states, and multiple felony convictions with prison sentences, making him ineligible to possess firearms.

He was taken to the Texas County Jail and his bond is set at $200,000.

