A Plato man was charged early Monday on two offenses by the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

William E. Hancock, 28, was charged with DWI first – alcohol and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was processed and released at the Waynesville Police Department, the patrol said.

