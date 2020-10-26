A 16-year-old Plato boy was injured Sunday afternoon when his vehicle travelled off Highway 32, struck a vehicle and overturned.

Tpr. Marty Wiseman said the boy, who was not identified, sustained moderate injuries and was taken by private vehicle to a Fort Leonard Wood hospital following the 12:40 crash about four miles east of Plato. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments