A 16-year-old Plato boy was injured Sunday afternoon when his vehicle travelled off Highway 32, struck a vehicle and overturned.
Tpr. Marty Wiseman said the boy, who was not identified, sustained moderate injuries and was taken by private vehicle to a Fort Leonard Wood hospital following the 12:40 crash about four miles east of Plato.
