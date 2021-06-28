MEETING

The Houston Planning and Zoning Commission will meet July 8.

Members of the Houston Planning and Zoning Commission will meet 6 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Houston City Hall.

The items include rezoning matters:

•Changing from residential to commercial property purchased by Rodney Neugebauer from Ross and Linda Richardson.

•Changing from industrial to commercial a tract of land slated for a branch of West Plains Bank on South Sam Houston Blvd.

•Changing Piney River Ford property from industrial to commercial.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments