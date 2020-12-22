Members of the Houston Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Dec. 22 (tonight) at Houston City Hall.
On the agenda, is consideration of a fence project at Opportunity Sheltered Industries at the Houston Industrial Park off West Highway 17. Members of the city council asked the panel review the matter after a permit had not been granted for the fence, it was erected and the council signaled its desire to work with the county's sheltered workshop.
