Several factors went into the decision not to hold a parade next week in conjunction with a homecoming football game.

As the Tigers prepared to play Friday, Oct. 2, at Ava, it is not certain there will be a game on Oct. 9. Both districts (Houston plays Willow Springs) have considerations about the safety of students and patrons before making a final decision.

Dr. Allen Moss said after conferring with the county health department it was decided that the safest approach was not to have a parade. Cases in the county continue to increase, he noted.

Under the current Houston School District schedule:

•Students in sixth through 12th grades aren’t in school on Friday.

•Those in middle school and high school are only in classrooms two days a week.

Most HHS class reunions were set for the original homecoming date in September.

