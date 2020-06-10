City of Houston economic development director Rob Harrington and Houston Industrial Development Authority (IDA) board president Carl Honeycutt prepare last Thursday to sign paperwork for a $260,000 USDA Community Facilities Grant benefiting the Piney River Technical Center. Also present for the signing were several IDA board members and others with important roles related to the grant funding. Front row, from left, Honeycutt, Harrington and IDA board members Tom Dunn and Dr. Justin Copley. Back row, Houston Schools Superintendent Dr. Allen Moss, Texas County Memorial Hospital healthcare foundation director Jay Gentry, IDA treasurer Brad Rees and TCMH CEO Wes Murray.