Piney River Brewing Company will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Saturday, July 31, at the brewery in Bucyrus.
The “10th Aleiversary” party will be held at the BARn (the brewery and tap room located off Highway ZZ in Bucyrus) from 2 to 10 p.m. The annual party features beer releases, live music and food.
After first postponing the brewery’s 9th Aleiversary in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the brewery chose not to reschedule the event because of ongoing community concern.
“The 2021 celebration has been anticipated for quite some time since we chose to not to hold our Aleiversary last year,” said Joleen Senter Durham, co-founder and co-owner of Piney River Brewing. “We also chose to have this year’s event in July in hopes that the coronavirus vaccine would be readily available to anyone concerned about gathering in a crowd and for the safety of our staff and everyone involved in helping us hold the Aleiversary.”
Joleen and her husband, Brian Durham, are highlighting music and food vendors with a Texas County connection as part of this year’s celebration, and there are three of each. “We felt like our 10-year anniversary was a great time to also support and celebrate as many local things as possible,” Joleen said.
Kirk Pierce and Sean Conway, both with ties to Houston, will kick off music for the day. Casey Lynne and the Dealbreakers, a Springfield-based band with ties to Cabool, are the second act. Chrome 45, a band with roots in Houston, will close out the night. All the musical acts cover a variety of sounds with original tunes and covers, from classic country to alternative rock.
Food vendors Tinga Tacos and Civil Kitchen, both of Springfield, also have ties to Texas County, and support the Piney River brand at brick-and-mortar locations in the Springfield market. Tinga Tacos will have various taco treats available, and Civil Kitchen will do homemade burgers. Custard by C-Sue, a trailer operated by Houston native Charlie Sue Jadwin, will provide a sweet treat for the day, too.
During the event, the BARn taproom will feature an extensive list of year-round and some limited release beers. Andy’s Root Beer, a non-alcoholic beverage, is available for kids and designated drivers.
“We are planning to release some new beers at our Aleiversary,” said head brewer Brian Durham.
He was not willing to disclose details regarding the new beer styles, but did note that the beers would be never-before released styles for the brewery. One of the beers will also be a mixed fermentation fruited sour ale.
“I’m excited to share new beers with everyone that makes the trip to Bucyrus on July 31st,” Brian said. “It’s amazing that 10 years later, we are raising a pint with the many friends we have made to celebrate independent craft beer made right here in the Ozarks.”
Joleen, Brian and the Piney River brewery team are also working on a very limited release packaged beer option that will only be sold at the Farm to celebrate the event. The special release beers will be available beginning on the Friday afternoon before the Aleiversary when the tap room opens that weekend.
“Saturday’s party can be a little too busy for some people, so you are welcome to visit us on Friday to enjoy a pint in the tap room or purchase the limited release beers to take home,” Joleen said.
Piney River Brewing will be closed on Sunday, Aug. 1, to allow the brewery staff time to rest and recover from what will likely be the biggest day in Bucyrus since the 8th Aleiversary in March 2019.
All ages are welcome at the 10th Aleiversary, and everyone will be asked to show identification prior to entry. Leashed pets are also welcome.
Weather permitting, most of the event’s activities will take place outside.
“We encourage you to bring a camp chair, set up a canopy, and enjoy the bands, food and beer outside with us,” Brian said.
Piney River Brewing is located on Durhams’ 160-acre farm. The tap room and a portion of brewing operations are located in a restored 75-year old barn. The Durhams founded the brewery in 2010 with a 10-gallon brewing system, and brew today in a modern 12,000 square foot barn with a 15-barrel brewhouse.
The brewery has distribution in Missouri (across the south, central and Kansas City areas) and in Arkansas.
Additional information about Piney River Brewing and the 10th Aleiversary can be found online at www.pineyriverbrewing.com.
