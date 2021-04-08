Contractor crews will soon begin work to improve Highway 17 in Howell and Texas counties.

The project includes replacing culverts, adding shoulders and rumble strips from U.S. 60 in Mountain View to Highway 106 in Summersville. Motorists should anticipate a lane reduction with a 10-foot width restriction.

Weather permitting, work will be underway Monday, April 19, through Monday, Nov. 1, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., including weekends as necessary.

As construction is underway, flaggers will be present, and traffic will be guided through the work zone by a pilot car.

It will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.   

