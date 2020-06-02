A write-in candidate for Texas County Memorial Hospital’s board of trustees was the victor Tuesday.
Steve Pierce of Houston handily won the contest after a legal battle allowing him to become a write-in candidate.
Pierce’s name was written on 1,194 ballots. Challengers Gina Umfleet of Licking received 499 votes and George Sholtz of Upton tallied 630.
The election was originally set for April 2, but reset to Tuesday by Gov. Mike Parson due to concerns about the coronavirus.
The battle to set the TCMH board lineup for the election appeared before two courts. Umfleet was disqualified by County Clerk Laura Crowley and Sholtz remained the only candidate. Later, Pierce attempted to declare as a write-in candidate and was refused paperwork by Crowley. Pierce filed a lawsuit and a circuit judge ruled that Umfleet shouldn’t have been removed from the ballot and Pierce was allowed to be a candidate. Crowley appealed to the southern district of the Missouri Court of Appeals saying the judge overstepped and she simply followed the law. The court of appeals declined to intervene.
City officials and members to boards of education in the county also appeared on the ballot.
Donnie Wells will become the new mayor of Cabool. He won over incumbent Danny Cannon, 151-104. Voters there also approved an extension of a half-cent sales tax for transportation needs.
Three persons — Alan Quick, Colton Lewis and Debbie Cook — won spots on the Licking board of education. The vote: Mark E. McLeon (184), Quick (296), Jason Stone (187), Lewis (279), Cook (202) and Andrea Ramsey Sullins (130).
At Summersville, the board election tally for Texas County was: Nathan Cooper (118), Chance Johnson (29), Cody Bryant (46), Priscilla Bradshaw (118), Keith Keller (129), Jeff Atchison (93), Max Racicot (19) and Dustin Bell (84).
In voting in the county, patrons of the Plato Schools selected three board members. The tally: Diana Atterberry (148), Brea Fletcher (110), Andrew “Andy” Cook (117), Paula A. Cantrell (178) and Damon Michael Yourchison (84).
Ross Richardson ran unopposed in Houston’s Ward III, as did incumbents Charles “Chalky” Wells in Ward II and Kevin Stilley in Ward I.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.