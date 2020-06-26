Texas County Memorial Hospital added a new member Tuesday to its board of trustees. Steve Pierce of Houston was sworn in for a new five-year term.
Omanez Fockler, vice chairperson for the TCMH board of trustees, administered the oath of office to Pierce, who was elected as a write-in candidate on June 2.
The board re-organized nduring its meeting. Jim Perry, OD will remain as the board chairperson, Fockler as vice chairperson and Jay Loveland became the new secretary/treasurer.
In his administrative report, Wes Murray, TCMH chief executive officer, reported that the hospital laboratory’s BioFire Dual Analyzer and Respiratory Verification Kit as well as the Serology Chemical Analyzer Antibody Test are fully functional. It was obtained through a Missouri Foundation for Health grant.
“As of last Thursday we are able to run COVID-19 tests in-house, giving us a much faster turnaround time than if we had to send the specimens out for testing,” Murray said. “However, we would like the community to know that not everyone who needs to be tested for COVID-19 will have their specimen processed in-house, some will still have to be sent out for processing.”
There have been four confirmed cases in the county.
Murray mentioned criteria established for TCMH providers will determine eligibility whether or not COVID-19 specimens are processed in-house or sent out.
The timing and installation of the new equipment was instrumental for the local hospital and the community. As last Tuesday, the hospital had processed two positive COVID-19 test results.
“With the rise in the number of cases in counties all throughout Missouri, we are grateful to have the capability to now process our own tests,” Murray explained. “Many rural hospitals throughout the state do not have this incredible opportunity.”
“We are hopeful that the health department will be able to coordinate a community testing event,” Murray said. “Such an event would increase testing in our area and we would support the event however we could.”
BLOODMOBILE TO VISIT
Murray mentioned that the hospital is coordinating with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to host a blood drive.
The event is in the Jayson Gentry Community Safe Room at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, July 10. COVID-19 health screenings will be performed at the entrance and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
FINANCIAL REPORT
Linda Pamperien, chief financial officer at TCMH, presented the financial report for the month. “Overall revenues were down about $1,942,387 from our budgeted expectations in May,” Pamperien said. “Inpatient volumes were down $437,284, and outpatient revenue was down $1,437,933.”
TCMH ended May with a negative bottom line of $285,831 and a year-to-date loss of about $1.8 million.
Pamperien mentioned that a plan is in the works to apply for some of the almost $3 million that Texas County received as a result of COVID-19. The federal money was sent to counties by the state of Missouri.
“We are exploring options to expand telemedicine services so our patients can have readily available access to their providers,” Pamperien said.
Murray added that COVID-19 has shown the need for greater utilization of the old East Wing and a remodeling project may soon be underway.
“Although we have already made some temporary changes to the East Wing that we are relying on now for any potential COVID-19 surge, a more in-depth remodel would promote a higher level of isolation and increased safety for our regular patients and our staff,” Murray explained.
Present at the meeting were Murray, Pamperien, Doretta Todd-Willis, chief nursing officer; Rachel Davis, public relations; Amanda Turpin, quality; Linda Milholen, MD; and board members, Fockler, Loveland, Branstetter and Pierce. Perry was absent.
The next meeting is noon Tuesday, July 28, at Texas County Memorial Hospital. Due to the current social distancing restrictions in place as a result of COVID-19, the exact meeting format and/or location will be released later.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.